Business to bring hundreds of jobs to Wchita’s west side

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Marlowe Companies, Inc. (MCI), a business described as “a holding company for a diverse group of tech-enabled business services operating companies and customer experience cloud and software assets,” will open a new location in in west Wichita with plans to hire 300 full-time employees in the first year of operation and adding 200 more in the second year.

The company announced its opening at Towne West Square. The City of Wichita said MCI CEO Anthony Marlowe called the community “pro-business with a perfect workforce and infrastructure for MCI.”

“During our site location search we found a strategic talented labor pool and a real estate solution that met our needs in Wichita, making it a great fit to expand MCI’s footprint in the United States. Thank you to the Governor’s Office, Greater Wichita Partnership, City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and the entire State of Kansas for the warm welcome, and for being pro-business,” Marlowe said.

The city said the company brings a net capital investment of $1.5 million.

In a news release on MCI’s plans for Wichita, the Greater Wichita Partnership said it employs more than 5,000 people supporting 100-plus clients across North America through six subsidiary brands.

“MCI has s 16 customer contact management centers in the U.S. MCI provides business process outsourcing and IT services for data processing, office administrative services, custom computer programming services, marketing consulting services and more,” the Greater Wichita Partnership said.

