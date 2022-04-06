Controlled burns may impact air quality in south central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Have you seen a haze or smelled smoke in the air in Wichita? It’s normal and it’s likely due to what farmers are doing outside the city. A look over downtown Wichita Tuesday evening was clear, but at about 6 p.m. Monday, it wasn’t. Controlled burns are causing the haze. Drive out of Wichita into Cowley and Butler counties and you’ll see more controlled burns across open grassland.

“This is exactly the time of year they’re trying t catch that happy medium between as we’re at the driest point of the old grass and before the new grass starts growing, just to get all that dead vegetation out of the way,” Butler County Emergency Management Director Keri Korthals explained.

March and April are prime months for farmers and ranchers to burn pasture.

“Our county, in particular, has a lot of pasturelands, a lot of ranch land,” Korthals said. “That ground is all being burned off to prepare it for planting or especially for grazing cattle.”

She said the controlled burns are necessary for agriculture.

“The real reason that smoke management came into effect is because there’s so much burning that occurs this time of year, trying to step down any non-necessary burning, so we don’t hav quite the degree of air quality impacts for folks,” Korthals said. And try to limit as much as possible, while still getting that critical agriculture burning taken care of.”

