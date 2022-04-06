Ellis County asking farmers to prepare for wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ellis County is asking farmers to prepare equipment for the possibility of wildfires due to Wednesday’s red flag and high-wind warnings.

In a post on Facebook, Ellis County Fire & Emergency Management called farmers “one of our most valuable assets” and advised them to consider having tractors, disks and water tanks ready in the event of a fire.

“Your knowledge of the land, what gates to get (through), where the livestock is located, and where there are accessible water sources are extremely important,” the post read. “We hope we won’t be needing to rely on you, but the dry conditions are worrying many departments across the (s)tate.”

