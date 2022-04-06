Advertisement

Ellis County asking farmers to prepare for wildfires

FILE- Wind fueled fires burns in a pasture which was part of a fire that burned and stretched...
FILE- Wind fueled fires burns in a pasture which was part of a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. The National Weather Service has declared the series of thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 as a serial derecho, a rare event featuring a very lengthy and wide line of storms. The service said it was the first-ever serial derecho in December in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ellis County is asking farmers to prepare equipment for the possibility of wildfires due to Wednesday’s red flag and high-wind warnings.

In a post on Facebook, Ellis County Fire & Emergency Management called farmers “one of our most valuable assets” and advised them to consider having tractors, disks and water tanks ready in the event of a fire.

“Your knowledge of the land, what gates to get (through), where the livestock is located, and where there are accessible water sources are extremely important,” the post read. “We hope we won’t be needing to rely on you, but the dry conditions are worrying many departments across the (s)tate.”

Due to the red flag and high wind warnings, we are asking farmers to think about having their tractors, disks, and water...

Posted by Ellis County Kansas Fire & Emergency Management on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home
Four people were arrested on March 30 after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a...
93 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Coffeyville
Winds packing gusts of up to 100 mph swept through the mountains of Colorado Tuesday morning.
Strong winds heading into Kansas causing chaos in Colorado

Latest News

Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large...
Regional states assisting in wildfire response
WPD text messages
Citizen's review board releases report on investigation into WPD texts
Controlled burn in Butler County, Kansas
Controlled burns may impact air quality in south central Kansas