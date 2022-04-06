Regional states assisting in wildfire response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Forest Service said Tuesday that “firefighting resources” from Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming will assist in wildfire response this week.

Due to high winds and dryer air, wildfire risk has increased significantly, with especially dangerous conditions possible on Wednesday. The Forest Service said it will position resources in high-risk areas in central and western Kansas for a more rapid response. The firefighters from the other state are available through the Great Plains Interstate Compact.

Another week of critical fire weather is ahead for Kansas firefighters. To help ease some of the cumulative fatigue of a... Posted by Kansas Forest Service on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

