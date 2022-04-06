Advertisement

Regional states assisting in wildfire response

Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large...
Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large wildfire near Larned in Pawnee County last month.(Ricio Wagner)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Forest Service said Tuesday that “firefighting resources” from Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming will assist in wildfire response this week.

Due to high winds and dryer air, wildfire risk has increased significantly, with especially dangerous conditions possible on Wednesday. The Forest Service said it will position resources in high-risk areas in central and western Kansas for a more rapid response. The firefighters from the other state are available through the Great Plains Interstate Compact.

