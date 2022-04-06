Gusty winds, high fire danger again Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and high fire danger will continue Thursday as a slow-moving system remains stalled over the Midwest.

Northwest winds will remain gusty overnight. Throughout the day on Thursday, winds will likely gust over 50 mph again. With low relative humidity, fire danger will reach extreme levels. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Gusty winds will continue Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday, though they will not be quite as strong as previous days. Gusts up to 40 mph are still expected. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with some frost possible with low temperatures in the mid 20s over northern Kansas to near 30 over southern Kansas.

Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s over eastern Kansas with mid 70s over western Kansas. Much of the state should get a break from gusty winds.

Sunday will be breezy and warm for most of the state. Highs will approach 80 around south central Kansas with low to mid 70s over western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear; breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy, very windy, and cool. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Fri: High: 60 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 57 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 56 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon/evening storms. Windy.

