No serious injuries in 3-alarm building fire in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday night Update: Wichita firefighters fought to get a large building fire under control at the Coleman facility near 37th Street North and Hydraulic.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of E. 37th Street around 5:20 p.m after receiving a 911 call about a building fire with hazardous materials.

Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the first crews on the scene reported multiple explosions. One-gallon propane bottles were exploding and shooting off. Fire was observed on the exterior of the building and is thought to have extended into the building, catching two additional trailers on fire. Firefighters said they needed more help and requested a second and third alarm.

Snow said crews were able to mitigate the fire thanks to the wind coming out of the north.

“Well, the factor with the wind is that it was perfect for us. If it had been out of the south, blowing, all of those propane bottles would’ve blown right back into the building and then we’d have significant issues. But since the wind was out of the north, it blew ‘em in across the parking lot into an open field and we were able to mitigate the grass fires,” said the fire chief.

Snow said about 20 employees inside the building were able to get out safely. EMS checked out one employee who was transferring the propane bottles when the fire broke out. He was not physically hurt and refused service.

The fire chief said she did not have a damage estimate or a cause on the fire. A little before 7 p.m., she said crews would remain on the scene for about another hour to make sure the fire is out.

The one message she had for the public - “Don’t burn.”

“Just be careful, we were in the middle of mitigating a fire down at 55th Street, a pretty large grass fire at 55th and Ridge Road when this came in. So, we’re very short on crews today,” said Snow.

6:05 p.m. Update: A strong emergency response remains on the scene of what began as a 3-alarm building fire near 37th Street North and Hydraulic in northeast Wichita, but there is good news to relay. Crews were able to quickly gain control of the situation and kept fire from spreading to a nearby tree line. The fire accompanied several explosions and balls of flame could be seen on one side of the building. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one patient reported on the call had a minor injury. No one else was injured.

The emergency call came in a little after 5 p.m., reporting a vehicle fire inside the building.

Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm at least one person is hurt after a building fire in northeast Wichita. At this point, the severity of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Hazard materials crews were called out on the three-alarm fire near 37th Street and Hydraulic. Multiple crews remain on the scene, but looking at a view from the Eyewitness News Skycam, it appears crews have the fire under control.

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a large building fire in the 2100 block of E. 37th St.

The fire department has called out three alarms on the fire. Crews have closed traffic at both 37th and Hydraulic.

Three-alarm building fire with HazMat involved near E 37th St N and Hydraulic. Both 37th and Hydraulic are closed to traffic. Please avoid the area. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 6, 2022

