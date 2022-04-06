Advertisement

LOOK: 11-foot hammerhead shark washes up on beach

An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Saira Anwer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) – An 11-foot female hammerhead shark was found on a Florida beach.

The shark washed up on the sands of Pompano Beach overnight, and early morning beachgoers said they experienced a range of emotions regarding the creature, from wonderment to heartbreak.

Beach residents said the shark was close to the shoreline early in the morning, but was moved out of the water with a Bobcat so it wouldn’t be carried back out to sea.

After hearing reports of the shark, scientist Hannah Medd came out to the beach to collect samples.

“It might have to do with post-release mortality, which means this species in particular gets a little stressed out when it’s caught,” she said. “It fights really hard.”

Medd said the adult hammerhead’s untimely death may be connected to an encounter with fishermen, with the frazzled shark swimming onto shore to escape capture.

“There is some fishing line in her gills and, from earlier pictures, there was a large hook in the side of her mouth, which indicates she was probably involved in fishing,” Medd said.

Nearby construction crews used equipment to move the shark away from beach crowds before scientists can collect more samples. She’ll then be removed and buried.

Some beachgoers stared in excitement at the rare site while others realized the heartbreaking reality of what led to the creature’s death.

“You never want to see an animal this big lying on the beach,” beachgoer Kevin Nosal said. “This is 11 feet long and over 500 pounds, and it’s a female, so it’s always sad when a female passes.”

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home

Latest News

Witnesses, Wichita fire chief discuss Coleman building fire
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day