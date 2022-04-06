Advertisement

Mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road

The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a dirt road and a tractor it said was pulling the home before the tractor's tires blew.(Labette County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Why is it just sitting there and who owns it? Those are two burning questions the Labette County Sheriff’s Office would like to have answered.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office posted a picture of a mobile home sitting in the middle of a rural road. The sheriff’s office said the home was abandoned at Nations and Trego Road in the south end of the county.

The sheriff’s office also shared a picture of a blue tractor connected with this mystery. It said the small Ford tractor was pulling the mobile home until the tractor’s tires blue.

Anyone with information on who owns the mobile home or the tractor that was pulling it should call the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer has been there since about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

