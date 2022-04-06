One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Westbound Kellogg was shut down Wednesday morning after a rollover crash that left one person with serious injuries.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday near the Central Business District exit and shut down Kellogg between that exit and Seneca. One vehicle rolled over onto its side. As of about 7:15, lanes of Kellogg were beginning to reopen.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

