Advertisement

Sedgwick County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate at the county jail in Wichita died after being found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon by his cellmate.

The sheriff’s office said the 82-year-old inmate “had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration.” He received immediate medical attention from staff at the jail and responding EMS but died about 40 minutes after he was found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office reported.

The man’s cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the 82-year-old man had been held at the Sedgwick County Jail since March 15 on misdemeanor charges.

“The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home

Latest News

Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Grocery prices
Tips to save money on groceries
Fire crews on standby in Salina
Crews on standby for fire outbreaks
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
KU Men’s Basketball announces championship parade plans