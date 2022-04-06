Sedgwick County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate at the county jail in Wichita died after being found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon by his cellmate.

The sheriff’s office said the 82-year-old inmate “had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration.” He received immediate medical attention from staff at the jail and responding EMS but died about 40 minutes after he was found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office reported.

The man’s cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the 82-year-old man had been held at the Sedgwick County Jail since March 15 on misdemeanor charges.

“The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

