Shockers Dennis, Udeze enter transfer portal

Shockers Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze announced on Wednesday that they were entering the...
Shockers Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze announced on Wednesday that they were entering the transfer portal. (Associated Press)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two of the most experienced players on Wichita State University’s men’s basketball team announced on Wednesday that they won’t be returning to the program. Both Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze made announcements on social media stating that their time with the university had come to an end.

In similarly written messages, Dennis and Udeze said that they made the decision to enter the transfer portal to explore all opportunities and grow their personal careers.

Both thanked Coach Issac Brown and former Coach Gregg Marshall, along with other coaches, teammates and Shocker Nation for their time at the university.

Dennis and Udeze join Chaunce Jenkins, Monzy Jackson, Joe Pleasant and Qua Grant who entered the transfer portal in March after a disappointing end to the 2021-2022 men’s basketball season. Ricky Council IV declared for the NBA draft but could still return to college basketball if he chooses.

