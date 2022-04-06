Crews fighting multiple fires across Kansas

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 4:15 p.m Update: Barber County Emergency Management is reporting a large grass fire at Gerlane and Hillside. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and watch for multiple responding fire units

Update: Crews from Decatur, Norton and Sheridan counties are fighting a wildfire near Clayton. Crews closed Hwy 383 but it has since reopened.

Crews are also working a couple of grass fires in Butler County, including one near SW 30th and Hwy 77 and one in Augusta two miles east along Hwy 54.

Other fires have been reported in Kingman County near Cheney and along the Riley-Potawattomie County line.

Evacuations are underway in Butler County as crews battle a wildfire near the El Dorado Airport.

Butler County dispatchers say they first received a call about the fire near SW 30th and Hwy 77 around 1:45 p.m. Evacuations have started near SE 30th and Turkey Creek and some structures are in danger.

Several departments are working the fires, and dispatchers say several fires are working south of this particular fire.

These fires are being fueled by dry ground and high winds. The National Weather Service in Goodland shared a couple of photos on Twitter on Wednesday. One capture showed what appears to be yellow plumes of blowing dust. Another image shows two fires; one in Kansas near the Nebraska border and the other in Colorado near the Kansas border.

Quick update to go over the magnitude of the blowing dust. In a nutshell, the areas in yellow are likely dealing with significant blowing dust. pic.twitter.com/0CIJp6sbLf — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) April 6, 2022

The weather service advises that the blowing dust is becoming more widespread and hazardous. A Blowing Dust Warning has been expanded as it impacts visibility over short distances.

#KSWX #COWX #NEWX Two fires detected by GOES satellite as of 1230 PM MDT. Unfortunately current conditions favor rapid fire spread! pic.twitter.com/heS6bAxqM3 — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) April 6, 2022

