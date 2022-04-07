Advertisement

Blown over semis, blowing dust: Wicked winds continue to whip across Kansas

High winds blew over several semis across Kansas on Thursday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to multiple blown-over semis across the state due to high winds.

Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz snapped a photo of a semi blown over on I-70, just of Salina. She was coming back from a transportation announcement with Gov. Laura Kelly where more than $13.5 million was awarded for Kansas public transit projects. Trooper Ben Gardner also tweeted out a photo from the accident.

The FIRST of what might be many today due to the HIGH WINDS 💨 💨💨 Keep a strong grip of your steering wheel and stay ready. This is on I-70 slightly east of Salina, Kansas. AJ

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Storm Team 12 said winds topping 60 mph were reported in western Kansas.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to use extreme caution after a semi rolled on U-83 at MM193. One lane was blocked while another remained open while deputies worked the crash. Crews also responded to a rolled camper on I-70 near Brewster in Thomas County.

UPDATE U83 BOTH LANES OPEN Emergency crews are working a single rollover accident on U83 at MM193. There is lane...

Posted by Sheridan County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

In southwest Kansas, the Department of Transportation shared a photo of a rolled camper on US-50 between Garden City and Holcomb. KDOT said the high winds caused the camper to roll over and roadway signs to break. A rolled truck and trailer were also reported in Ford County on US-54.

Camper rolled over heading westbound on US 50 between Garden City and Holcomb around 1:30. High winds caused the camper...

Posted by Kansas Department of Transportation - Southwest Kansas on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Blowing wind not only created problems for semis but other drivers as well. The National Weather Service office in Goodland shared a satellite image showing blowing dust in southwest Kansas. The NWS said drivers should avoid travel if possible because blowing dust can create varying visibility issues.

Another day of strong winds means more wildfires. Crews in Clark County assisted with the large fire north of Fort Supply, Oklahoma. The Southwest Kansas Woodland Task Force has also been requested to assist with a large fire in Harper County, Okla. Crews from Minneola, Ashland, Fowler, Ford County, Kiowa County, and Dodge city are en route.

Up north, the National Weather Service in Goodland reported a large grass fire just west of Kearny, Nebraska with smoke drifting into Norton and Philips counties.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

