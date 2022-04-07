Advertisement

Does It Work? AutoBrush

Testing the AutoBrush for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have kids, you know getting them to brush their teeth can be difficult. The AutoBrush is a product designed to help with that problem.

It sings and lights up while helping your kids clean their teeth. For $129, the rechargeable animal-themed toothbrush that resembles a mouth guard uses colorful lights, noise, and vibrations to clean teeth.

Is the AutoBrush worth the hefty price tag? To put it to the test we enlisted the help of kids in the office of Dr. Audrey Sill, a pediatric dentist and mother of two.

