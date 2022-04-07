Wichita Fire Department releases cause of explosions, fire at the Coleman Company

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire officials say it was an accident that started the fire here at the Coleman Company on Wednesday. The fire damage is still visible on the building located in northeast Wichita, near 37th and Hydraulic. Andy Thomas Photography captured photos of the aftermath.

Photo Credit to Andy Thomas Photography of Wichita. Yesterday at 513 pm, Wichita fire crews were dispatched to a... Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Fire officials said a forklift accidentally punctured a crate holding hundreds of one-pound propane cylinders and that created a chain reaction that started the fire. It’s also what caused the popping and explosions several people reported hearing in the area.

“This situation it was gas. those are explosions when it gets to their ignition temperature and bottles erupting. So, it was challenging initially cause just seeing the video coverage and plume of smoke that was coming there, adding the plastic, that saran wrap that surrounds the crates, all of that is a fuel and that just makes the fire that much hotter and faster to spread,” said Wichita Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

More than 80 firefighters from Wichita and Sedgwick County responded to the scene on Wednesday afternoon. More than 900 feet of fire hose was stretched inside the warehouse to contain the fire.

“The fire sprinkler system was activated which is what assisted with containment of the fire, but it wouldn’t extinguish it for a majority of the fire on the exterior. But there was fire involvement on the inside,” Ocadiz said.

One person was checked out on the scene but refused treatment. No firefighters were hurt in the incident.

“We give kudos and props to Coleman Industries for having an evacuation and accountability plan. That’s the most crucial part for the fire department is to be aware of, is everybody accounted for,” Ocadiz said.

An estimated cost of damage has yet to be determined.

