Advertisement

Governor Kelly announced $13.2 million awarded for Kansas public transit projects

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly, joined by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, announced $13.2 million will go toward 48 public transit projects across the state.

“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,”  Kelly said.“Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”

That money will go to 26 transit agencies as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program.

The announcement took place at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation complex in Salina in an expanded bus facility funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and an FTA grant, with support from the City of Salina and OCCK. The 16,000 square-foot expansion was completed in November 2021.

“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Both urban and rural transit providers receive support from the AIC program. The projects have a total cost of about $17M, with the AIC program providing about $13M ($2M state, $11M federal) of the funds.

In the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.

“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,”  Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”

Project types include constructing bus maintenance facilities to aid in fleet management, upgraded transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, advanced technologies, and expanded low emissions transit operations.

A map of AIC Transit projects can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building fire
No serious injuries in 3-alarm building fire in NE Wichita
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
police lights
Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg

Latest News

On Thursday, Hutchinson Community College hosted a job fair featuring more than 150 employers.
Hutchinson Community College hosts major job fair
Energy Star models
Wichita City Council renews water conservation rebate program for 2022
City Of Wichita
LIVE: Wichita mayor discusses Opening Day, State of the City
School threats graphic
Schools in Marion County closed due to gun threat