HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Community College is hosting a major job fair on Thursday.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, 1300 N. Plum Street.

More than 150 employers in attendance at the event. Attendees should come prepared to explore full-time, part-time and internship opportunities.

