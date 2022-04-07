KU Men’s Basketball announces championship parade plans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of its sixth national championship in program history (fourth NCAA title), Kansas Men’s Basketball will host a championship parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The parade route will proceed south on Massa Street, starting on 6th St. and finishing at 19th, KU Athletics confirmed.

“Featuring the Kansas Spirit Squad, band, and of course, the national championship-winning basketball team, the parade will begin on 6th street at 2 p.m., with the team being escorted down Mass Street in multiple vehicles,” a news release from KU Athletics said.

From 3 a.m. to about two hours after the parade ends, Mass Street will be closed.

“Beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, fans can park on campus in Lot 90, the Burge Union and the Computer Center to catch shuttles downtown for the parade. Shuttles will run up to an hour post parade,” KU Athletics said. “Additional parade support will be provided by Adidas.”

