Advertisement

Schools in Marion County closed due to threat

School threats graphic
School threats graphic(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple districts in Marion County have closed schools Thursday due to a threat.

Centre K-12 School, located in Lost Springs, Kan., posted Thursday morning that its school was closed. The post did not elaborate on the threat or who it was made against. Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh Superintendent Max Heinrichs said its schools were also closed Thursday and said school officials were instructed not to provide details on the threat against the schools.

Heinrichs said all of the district’s schools, including the Peabody-Burns district, Marion district and the Goessel district, decided to close schools Thursday, but he could not confirm Peabody-Burns and Goessel are closed. A secretary at Goessel Elementary said schools in Goessel are in session Thursday. Marion-Florence USD 408 said on social media that schools are closed but did not provide a reason.

Peabody-Burns Superintendent Antionette Root said its schools are also closed. She said the only information she had about the threat was that it was made against Marion County Schools.

Because of a threat made against Marion County Schools, the decision has been made to cancel school for today. All activities will be canceled as well for the day. I appreciate your patience and understanding.

Posted by Centre K-12 School on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
Building fire
No serious injuries in 3-alarm building fire in NE Wichita
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
police lights
Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg

Latest News

police lights
Woman battered, robbed at gunpoint in Reno County
For $129, the AutoBrush, a rechargeable animal-themed toothbrush that resembles a mouth guard...
Does It Work? AutoBrush
Witnesses, Wichita fire chief discuss Coleman building fire
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day