Schools in Marion County closed due to threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple districts in Marion County have closed schools Thursday due to a threat.

Centre K-12 School, located in Lost Springs, Kan., posted Thursday morning that its school was closed. The post did not elaborate on the threat or who it was made against. Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh Superintendent Max Heinrichs said its schools were also closed Thursday and said school officials were instructed not to provide details on the threat against the schools.

Heinrichs said all of the district’s schools, including the Peabody-Burns district, Marion district and the Goessel district, decided to close schools Thursday, but he could not confirm Peabody-Burns and Goessel are closed. A secretary at Goessel Elementary said schools in Goessel are in session Thursday. Marion-Florence USD 408 said on social media that schools are closed but did not provide a reason.

Peabody-Burns Superintendent Antionette Root said its schools are also closed. She said the only information she had about the threat was that it was made against Marion County Schools.

