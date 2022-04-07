Advertisement

Not as windy Friday but still gusty

Temperatures will begin warming back up
The wind starts backing down heading into the weekend.
The wind starts backing down heading into the weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While it won’t be as windy on Friday, we are still forecasting gusts above 30 in a big part of the state, most notably in central and eastern Kansas. The fire danger is still of concern Friday as dry weather prevails and humidity remains very low for most of the state.

Low temperatures will be down in the 30s for the start of the day, then should warm back to near 60 by the end of the afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Light winds and clear skies are on the way for Friday night.

South winds return on Saturday and should turn a little gusty by the afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s with some high clouds drifting in from the west.

A front will stall over the Plains for next week, and that could lead to some severe weather chances by the middle of next week. The best chance for storms will come Wednesday for central and eastern Kansas, but farther west, another chance for snow may be coming. It’s too early to say how much, but it deserves some attention as Kansas could be dealing with some severe weather on one side of the state, with winter weather on the other.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; decreasing winds. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 54 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 52 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 57 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 60 Increasing clouds; scattered storms. Windy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building fire
No serious injuries in 3-alarm building fire in NE Wichita
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
School threats graphic
Schools in Marion County closed due to gun threat
police lights
Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita

Latest News

Fire danger index.
Red flag warnings remain in effect as winds gust 40-60 mph
Wind trend through this weekend.
Gusty winds, high fire danger again Thursday
Wildfire danger Wednesday.
Wicked wind and wildfire weather today
Fire danger Wednesday.
Dangerous winds; fire conditions remain