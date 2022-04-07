Not as windy Friday but still gusty

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While it won’t be as windy on Friday, we are still forecasting gusts above 30 in a big part of the state, most notably in central and eastern Kansas. The fire danger is still of concern Friday as dry weather prevails and humidity remains very low for most of the state.

Low temperatures will be down in the 30s for the start of the day, then should warm back to near 60 by the end of the afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Light winds and clear skies are on the way for Friday night.

South winds return on Saturday and should turn a little gusty by the afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s with some high clouds drifting in from the west.

A front will stall over the Plains for next week, and that could lead to some severe weather chances by the middle of next week. The best chance for storms will come Wednesday for central and eastern Kansas, but farther west, another chance for snow may be coming. It’s too early to say how much, but it deserves some attention as Kansas could be dealing with some severe weather on one side of the state, with winter weather on the other.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; decreasing winds. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 54 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 52 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 57 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 60 Increasing clouds; scattered storms. Windy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

