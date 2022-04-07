Advertisement

Out of this world: Rice County town working to become next ‘Roswell’

The small Kansas town is working to become the next Roswell, New Mexico.
By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Kan. (KWCH) - A small Kansas town is working on becoming the next Roswell, New Mexico. In Rice County, the Geneseo Museum is inviting visitors to check out its UFO exhibit. Eyewitness News visited the small community Wednesday to see what’s inside and to learn more about an event set for this summer residents hope will bring attention to their town.

With Geneseo’s population of fewer than 300 people, members of its museum want to help bring life back to town through the museum’s UFO collection.

“We thought this would be one thing that we could do to maybe generate a little life, bring people in town,” said Geneseo City Museum Board Member Reed Rolfs.

With spacecraft history displayed in its museum, Geneseo wants to become “The UFO Capital of Kansas.”

“Well, it kind of reminds me of Roswell,” museum board member James Mullaney said. “I read some science fiction and stuff like that from time to time. It seems like it’s along those lines.”

On July 2, World UFO Day, the museum plans to hold a special event, inviting everyone to visit Geneseo.

“And we want to have a parade. We want to have people get into it and deck their riding mowers out as flying saucers spacecraft, that kind of thing, if they want to make costumes,” Rolfs said.

Mullaney said it gives Geneseo a chance to show off its history. Museum board members said they plan to make the UFO Celebration an annual event and they appreciate any spacecraft model donations for the July 2 parade.

If you’d like to donate, you can contact the Geneseo Museum at geneseocitymuseum@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home

Latest News

Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Grocery prices
Tips to save money on groceries
Fire crews on standby in Salina
Crews on standby for fire outbreaks
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
KU Men’s Basketball announces championship parade plans