Red flag warnings remain in effect as winds gust 40-60 mph

Fire danger index.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another windy day with gusts between 40 and 60 mph. Red flag warnings remain in effect for the entire KWCH viewing area through this evening before the breeze begins to subside tonight into Friday.

Out the door temperatures in the 30s feel like the 20s because of the blustery conditions. Later today as blue skies turn gray, highs will struggle to reach the middle to upper 50s, or five to ten degrees below normal.

Sunshine on Friday and Saturday will help highs climb back into the 60s before we top out in the 80s on Sunday. Stronger winds will return by the end of the weekend, but they should be on the moist side negating some of the fire weather concern.

Our next decent chance of storms will arrive early next week. While some uncertainty remains regarding path and strength of the storm system, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, windy, and cool. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as windy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 69. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: Low: 54. High: 80. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 75. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 81. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 78. Partly cloudy, windy; chance of showers/storms.

