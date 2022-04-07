Tips to save money on groceries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Inflation can be felt everywhere right now, especially at the grocery store.

“That gallon of milk, that loaf of bread, is more expensive than it has been in the past and your wages haven’t gone up to pay those higher prices,” said Jeff Witherspoon, a financial expert.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service gives financial advice, recourses and options to Kansans through its non-profit.

Experts say grocery prices are going to rise 3 to 4 percent in the coming months.

“Think of different alternatives like chicken, turkey or pork, they tend to be less expensive. Or have a meatless meal, you don’t need meat with every meal.”

-Make sure you are using coupons

-Use the weekly sales flyer to meal plan

-Buy off brand unless using a coupon is cheaper

-Shop from a list and don’t go off of it

-Avoid taking your kids shopping

-Buy produce when it’s in season

-When you cook, bring left overs for lunch so you aren’t eating out.

Witherspoon also says stock up on non-perishable items like deodorant and toothpaste if you find a good deal, that way when you do need more, you’re not paying a higher price.

Whatever your trick is, experts say it’s going to take work and thought to really keep your costs down.

“It’s your dollar, so you always have to do everything you can to protect it and spend it in the best way they can.”

