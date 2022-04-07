Wichita police identify man killed in forklift accident downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has identified 32-year-old Brian Weidner of Wichita as the man killed in a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. Saint Francis last Thursday.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a vacant business being cleaned out by a crew of three people. Investigators learned Weidner was injured after he fell from a forklift and was subsequently struck by the machine.

The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police said Weidner’s death is believed to be an unfortunate accident at this time.

