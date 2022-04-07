Advertisement

Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day

By Tejay Cleland
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind Surge baseball is back in Wichita with the season opener set for 7 p.m. Friday at Riverfront Stadium. In its second season, the team is bringing plenty of those top prospects fans watched last year, as well as some new ones.

Five of the Minnesota Twins’ top 15 prospects are assigned to Wichita this year, including No. 2 prospect Austin Martin.

Eyewitness News had a chance to speak with some of the players Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to get the season started.

“It’s been a while since we last played a meaningful game, so a lot of guys are excited to see all their hard work pay off. All the grinding they did in the off season and two months of spring training. I think everyone is excited to get rolling,” Wind Surge infielder Spencer Steer said.

For Wind Surge Manager Ramon Borrego, there’s unfinished business as Wichita fell in the championship series last year.

“I feel we fell short last year. We didn’t reach the goal exactly. We made it to the final, but we know basically what we’re looking for and we’re looking this year to do it,” Borrego said.

