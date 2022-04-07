Woman battered, robbed at gunpoint in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, April 5 at approximately 8:40 p.m., Reno County deputies responded to a call involving an armed robbery.

The victim in the case reports she was driving northbound on K-14 Hwy approximately 8 miles south of Crupper’s Corner when she came across a passenger car in the northbound lane. A white female flagged the victim down. She said her vehicle was broke down and she only lived about a mile away. The female suspect asked if the victim could give her a ride home. The female suspect acted like she needed help and needed assistance so the victim got out of her vehicle to tend to her. The suspect then began acting like she was sick and needed help walking.

The victim assisted the suspect and the suspect leaned on the victim to help her walk. The victim was distracted by the female and did not see the other suspect as he approached the victim from behind, placing a gun to the back of her head. The victim was instructed to get back into her vehicle where she was robbed of her purse and jewelry. The victim was also battered by both suspects while she was in her vehicle as well.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, four door, older model, light colored passenger car. The suspect vehicle was last seen going northbound on K-14 Hwy. We are asking the public’s assistance in regards to any similar occurrences involving subjects attempting to flag people down. It appears the suspects are well versed in their rouse to get unsuspecting good Samaritans to pullover.

Also, the victim does report other vehicles passing during and after the incident thus we are also interested in speaking to any potential witnesses in the area. If you saw a black SUV with out of state tags and the suspect vehicle stopped in the northbound lane of K-14 Hwy, we would like to speak with you. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 620-694-2735 or Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about this crime or similar events.

