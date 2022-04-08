Advertisement

Amid burnout from many, Kansas teachers work to recruit new educators

With the aftermath of a pandemic and unchanging wages, teachers feel stretched thin.
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the aftermath of a pandemic and unchanging wages, teachers feel stretched thin. That’s why some in the profession are trying to make a difference by keeping educators in the classroom.

Kansas teachers were leaving the profession prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic accelerated the shortage. What they see as difficult work conditions brought on by COVID-19 made it harder for some to continue teaching.

“We’ve become responsible for not just, you know, the well-being of our students’ academic needs, but their social, emotional needs, which we should be. And the needs of our economy and the families in our communities, where the government really should’ve sort of been really helping our families, schools have had to take on a lot of those burdens. And we just don’t’ have enough hours in the day,” said 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy.

Other former teachers of the year say educating is the backbone of this country.

“This is the profession that launches every other profession if you think about it,” said 2013 Kansas Teacher of the Year Dyane Smokorowski. “If I’m going to be someone who’s an engineer, I had to have a teacher at some point. If I’m going to be a kindergarten teacher, I had to have a teacher at some point. We are those people who open opportunities and open up the connections and all of these elements to learning so that students become passionate to be lifelong learners themselves.”

They say it’s not just teacher retention that matters, but getting future teachers excited about the profession.

“It takes us reaching out to other students and saying, ‘this is great, you should do this, these are the benefits you receive, and I see these great qualities in you so I’m gonna pass the torch to you,” 2017 Kansas Teacher of the Year runner-up Jennifer Farr said.

Retention is what led to the creation of the Kansas LEADS Conference, a series of workshops designed to get educators out of the burnout rut and back to loving their jobs.

All of the teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday said every day they get into the classroom; they feel that they’re making a difference. The Kansas LEADS Conferences start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Exploration Place in Wichita.

You can learn more about the Kansas LEADS Conference, its mission, and events, here: https://kansasleads.mystrikingly.com/?fbclid=IwAR2xFwo2B4DlMD6stzJBT8z0Q2t9r3fzl8VUn9X_gLQcQ1uvVEeEAgO4IiI.

“When April rolls around is kind of that like third wind of the year, and so we’re hoping this weekend can kind of reignite a spark in them that maybe it’s been honestly lost over the last couple years so. That’s our goal this weekend,” said Olathe seventh-grade math teacher Carly Bowden of the upcoming conference in Wichita. .

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building fire
No serious injuries in 3-alarm building fire in NE Wichita
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
School threats graphic
Schools in Marion County closed due to gun threat
police lights
Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita

Latest News

school hallway
Amid burnout from many, Kansas teachers work to recruit new educators
WPD Interim Chief Lem Moore
WPD Interim Chief Lem Moore considering run to fill role permanently
Aerial view of vacation destination.
Travelers advised to not delay booking flights as prices soar
FILE- This undated file photo provided by the University of Kansas shows researcher Franklin...
Kansas researcher convicted of illegal secret China work