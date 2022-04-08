Amid burnout from many, Kansas teachers work to recruit new educators

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the aftermath of a pandemic and unchanging wages, teachers feel stretched thin. That’s why some in the profession are trying to make a difference by keeping educators in the classroom.

Kansas teachers were leaving the profession prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic accelerated the shortage. What they see as difficult work conditions brought on by COVID-19 made it harder for some to continue teaching.

“We’ve become responsible for not just, you know, the well-being of our students’ academic needs, but their social, emotional needs, which we should be. And the needs of our economy and the families in our communities, where the government really should’ve sort of been really helping our families, schools have had to take on a lot of those burdens. And we just don’t’ have enough hours in the day,” said 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy.

Other former teachers of the year say educating is the backbone of this country.

“This is the profession that launches every other profession if you think about it,” said 2013 Kansas Teacher of the Year Dyane Smokorowski. “If I’m going to be someone who’s an engineer, I had to have a teacher at some point. If I’m going to be a kindergarten teacher, I had to have a teacher at some point. We are those people who open opportunities and open up the connections and all of these elements to learning so that students become passionate to be lifelong learners themselves.”

They say it’s not just teacher retention that matters, but getting future teachers excited about the profession.

“It takes us reaching out to other students and saying, ‘this is great, you should do this, these are the benefits you receive, and I see these great qualities in you so I’m gonna pass the torch to you,” 2017 Kansas Teacher of the Year runner-up Jennifer Farr said.

Retention is what led to the creation of the Kansas LEADS Conference, a series of workshops designed to get educators out of the burnout rut and back to loving their jobs.

All of the teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday said every day they get into the classroom; they feel that they’re making a difference. The Kansas LEADS Conferences start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Exploration Place in Wichita.

You can learn more about the Kansas LEADS Conference, its mission, and events, here: https://kansasleads.mystrikingly.com/?fbclid=IwAR2xFwo2B4DlMD6stzJBT8z0Q2t9r3fzl8VUn9X_gLQcQ1uvVEeEAgO4IiI.

“When April rolls around is kind of that like third wind of the year, and so we’re hoping this weekend can kind of reignite a spark in them that maybe it’s been honestly lost over the last couple years so. That’s our goal this weekend,” said Olathe seventh-grade math teacher Carly Bowden of the upcoming conference in Wichita. .

