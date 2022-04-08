Advertisement

Wichita City Council recommends fuel surcharge for maintenance contracts

Riverside Park in Wichita, Kansas
(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s City Council has recommended paying a fuel charge to groundskeeping vendors to offset higher fuel prices. Vendor staff have negotiated a contracted addendum that would provide a 3 percent increase in contractual pricing for weeks in which the price of fuel exceeds $3.40 per gallon. City Council will discuss the issue and vote on its approval in its meeting on April 12.

The most recent contract was put into place in January 2020, with nine vendors selected to provide grounds maintenance services. Then, gasoline was around $2.50 per gallon. In the following months of 2020, the price decreased, but since September 2021, prices have generally exceeded $3.40.

In the new contract, the City would pay the 3 percent if prices on Monday of a given week exceed $3.40. That surcharge is in addition to normal pricing for services provided that week.

The City estimates the 2022 maintenance expense at $3,185,355, and the surcharge would add a maximum of $95,561 to the budget.

