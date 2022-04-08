Advertisement

City of Wichita expanding Open Streets ICT

Nomar in N. Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Open Streets ICT, which aims to build community through shared space events, is expanding with a second Open Streets ICT event in Wichita’s North Market (NoMar) on 21st Street between Broadway and Woodland Park.

The event is called Open Streets ICT - NoMar and happens from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Traffic will be closed off for one mile on 21st Street and the street will be open transformed into a hub for activities.

The City of Wichita says Open Streets ICT - NoMar will bring Wichitans of all ages together for an active, fun, community building afternoon in Wichita’s North Market area. The event features opportunities to cruise along 21st Street and stop at activity hubs, visit NoMar businesses, and visit food and street vendors while listening to music.

The CIty aims to elevate the quality of life and health of the Wichita community, particularly the north part of the city. The goal of Open Streets ICT, the City says, is to foster an appreciation for streets to become multi-functional spaces while bringing the community together.

