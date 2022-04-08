Advertisement

S. Wichita dealership sales manager agrees to pay fine after failure to turn over title

Apr. 7, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A south Wichita car dealership agrees to pay more than $20,000 in civil penalties, costs and expenses after a customer reported she couldn’t get the title to her recently-purchased car.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the general sales manager for Credit King Auto Sales on South Broadway violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act which requires dealers to turn over titles within 60 days of the purchase.

The DA’s office also said investigators found evidence of the issuance of fake 60-day registration permits on several cars sold by the dealership.

Along with the fine, the DA’s office said the consent judgment requires a 12-month probationary period and cooperation with any future complaints. It said the sales manager agreed to make sure the dealership wouldn’t sell vehicles that it didn’t possess the title to or had sufficient funds to issue a refund.

“He also agreed to provide training to salespersons to avoid a repeat of the allegations and promised to ensure all salespersons are properly licensed prior to engaging in consumer transactions,” the Sedgwick County DA’s office said.

A representative for Credit King Auto Sales said the dealership’s owners didn’t know about the legal action and explained that this matter was between an employee e and the DA’s office, not the dealership itself. The media representative issued the following statement.

“The dealership owners, Brian Hoover and Brian Sanders, have no knowledge of legal action against the dealership for lack of a title, nor have they entered into any agreement with the DA.”

