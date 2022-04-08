Weaker winds, wildfires worrisome

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says while today will remain windy, winds will be noticeably weaker than the past two days and that will aid in reducing the wildfire weather concern. Expect a northwest wind between 15-30 mph to occasionally gust over 35 mph.

Out the door temperatures in the 30s feel like the 20s because of the blustery conditions. Later today expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s underneath bright blue skies.

Sunshine on Saturday will help highs climb into the 70s before we top out in the lower 80s on Sunday. Stronger winds will return by the end of the weekend, but they should be on the moist side negating some of the fire weather concern.

Our next decent chance of storms will arrive during the middle of next week. While some uncertainty remains regarding path and strength of the storm system, strong to severe storms are possible, mainly on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: Light. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Sun: Low: 54. High: 80. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 75. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 84. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 78. Partly cloudy, windy; chance of showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 37. High: 60. Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler.

