Missing Marion County man found dead

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update April 16: The body of Jason Hinton who went missing on April 5 was found dead Saturday, April 16, around 10:30 A.M.

The body was found in the Cottonwood River near where Jason Hinton’s pick-up was located. The investigation is still outgoing and autopsy results are pending.

Both Marion and Chase County sheriff’s offices are looking for a missing man from Marion County who was last seen in Chase County.

Jason Hinton, who is in his mid-forties, was driving a white Ford ranger pick-up when he wrecked his vehicle on private property near milepost 318 off U50 near Cedar Point, Kansas. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on April 5.

Hinton walked off from his vehicle after wrecking. Damage to the truck was minor, and there was no evidence of any injuries.

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, call 620-273-6313.

