Missing Marion County man found dead

kwch logo
kwch logo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT
CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update April 16: The body of Jason Hinton who went missing on April 5 was found dead Saturday, April 16, around 10:30 A.M.

The body was found in the Cottonwood River near where Jason Hinton’s pick-up was located. The investigation is still outgoing and autopsy results are pending.

The body of Jason Hinton who went missing on April 5 was found today Saturday, April 16, 2022 at approximately 10:30 AM...

Posted by Chase County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 16, 2022

Both Marion and Chase County sheriff’s offices are looking for a missing man from Marion County who was last seen in Chase County.

Jason Hinton, who is in his mid-forties, was driving a white Ford ranger pick-up when he wrecked his vehicle on private property near milepost 318 off U50 near Cedar Point, Kansas. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on April 5.

Hinton walked off from his vehicle after wrecking. Damage to the truck was minor, and there was no evidence of any injuries.

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, call 620-273-6313.

Missing person from Marion county, last seen in Chase County. Jason Hinton mid fourties’ was driving a white Ford ranger...

Posted by Chase County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 8, 2022

