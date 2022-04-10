Advertisement

Wind Surge implements ballpark development fee

Ballpark prices
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge’s opening day was Friday at Riverfront Stadium, and many fans quickly learned that purchases such as this plate of nachos would come at a higher price this year.

Purchases at the Riverfront Stadium, including tickets, concessions, and merchandise, will now have an 8% ‘ballpark development fee.’

Wichita Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz broke down what the money will be covering. He said that the team made an initial investment of $10 million on technology costs when the stadium was built and that this fee would help offset that cost.

“The technology in this ballpark was more expensive than anyone anticipated. The BDF covers our investment in the ballpark and the technology. Like the scoreboard and the PA system. That was included in the $75 million from the city, but the technology to make it work was on us,” said Kobritz.

He said the decision to implement the fee is not new. However, the organization felt this year was the right time to put it into effect.

“We decided we were going to institute a fee to recoup those $10 million. We didn’t play in 2020. The season was lost. Last year it didn’t seem appropriate to institute it given everything going on in the world with COVID and a late start,” said Kobritz.

Some fans said they don’t mind the extra few bucks if it goes back into the stadium.

“It doesn’t matter much to me. It is just a couple of dollars. It helps develop the ballpark, and we love the ballpark, so it’s not that big of a deal to me, honestly.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita
Wichita police are asking the for the public's help to locate two people who stole pies from a...
Wichita police search for pie thieves
Wichita police ask for help locating 70-year-old James "Jeb" Beck.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita
Neighbors say they watched someone drive up in a gray minivan, shoot one of the ducks in their...
Andover residents on alert after neighborhood ducks killed
One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash near 71st Street...
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Derby identified

Latest News

Juul e-cigarettes could soon be removed from store shelves after ruling from the FDA.
Juul pods, devices could soon be taken off Wichita shop shelves
Riverfront Stadium (2021)
Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Youngest Washburn School of Law graduate earns law degree at the age of 19
20-year-old Kansas man passes bar 2 years after graduating from Harvard and high school