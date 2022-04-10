Wind Surge implements ballpark development fee

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge’s opening day was Friday at Riverfront Stadium, and many fans quickly learned that purchases such as this plate of nachos would come at a higher price this year.

Purchases at the Riverfront Stadium, including tickets, concessions, and merchandise, will now have an 8% ‘ballpark development fee.’

Wichita Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz broke down what the money will be covering. He said that the team made an initial investment of $10 million on technology costs when the stadium was built and that this fee would help offset that cost.

“The technology in this ballpark was more expensive than anyone anticipated. The BDF covers our investment in the ballpark and the technology. Like the scoreboard and the PA system. That was included in the $75 million from the city, but the technology to make it work was on us,” said Kobritz.

He said the decision to implement the fee is not new. However, the organization felt this year was the right time to put it into effect.

“We decided we were going to institute a fee to recoup those $10 million. We didn’t play in 2020. The season was lost. Last year it didn’t seem appropriate to institute it given everything going on in the world with COVID and a late start,” said Kobritz.

Some fans said they don’t mind the extra few bucks if it goes back into the stadium.

“It doesn’t matter much to me. It is just a couple of dollars. It helps develop the ballpark, and we love the ballpark, so it’s not that big of a deal to me, honestly.”

