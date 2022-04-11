Advertisement

12-year-old driver goes airborne in Thomas County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were injured Sunday when a car driven by a 12-year-old lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a dirt embankment and went airborne.

While airborne, the car overturned and came to a rest on its passenger side in the middle of Country Club Drive in Thomas County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The driver and two passengers, a 27-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, were hospitalized with minor injuries. None of the occupants was wearing a seat belt.

