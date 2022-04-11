Advertisement

Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, accompanied by a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought “Geez ... what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby. ...”

Spears — with liberal use of various emojis — didn’t name Asghari as the “husband” and added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

While some, including Paris Hilton, congratulated Spears, others weren’t completely sure.

Monday evening, Asghari added an Instagram post of his own accompanied by a painting of a lion family with three members.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

Spears spoke of suffering from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s heartened that the condition is spoken of more freely among women now than at the time of her previous go arounds with her sons, ages 15 and 16. She shares the teens with ex Kevin Federline.

She said “some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Multiple email requests for confirmation from Spears’ representative were not immediately returned Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him