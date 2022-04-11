Advertisement

Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.(Source: Collier County Jail/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said had an interesting assortment of illegal items in his truck - guns, drugs and a live alligator.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized the driver, Michael Marolla, from “previous encounters” as having a suspended license.

Deputies said when they pulled Marolla over Friday, they found drugs and two firearms inside the truck. Then, in the bed of the pickup, they found an open plastic tub with a baby alligator in it.

The sheriff’s office notified Florida’s Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

Marolla was charged with drug possession and carrying concealed firearms. He was released on bond Saturday and is set to appear in court on May 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Motorcycle crash injures two in southeast Wichita
Missing man last seen in Chase County.
Chase County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to locate missing man
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says 48-year-old Catherine Granell of Strayville,...
Missouri woman killed Saturday in Valley Center crash
Wind Surge price surge.
Wind Surge implements ballpark development fee
File photo.
Watch Live: KU Men’s Basketball holding national championship parade in Lawrence

Latest News

Hamilton Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as...
‘Hamilton’ coming to Century II for 16 shows in June
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
LIVE: Biden remarks on gun violence regulations
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians