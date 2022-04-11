Advertisement

Police: Missing Florida teen found safe

Sergeant John Dellacroce with the Port St. Lucie Police Department says all hands are on deck to find 15-year-old Saige Stiles. (Source: WPBF)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida said a missing 15-year-old girl has been found.

Saige Stiles was safely located by member of the Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter who was in the area searching for her on Monday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

Saige was found in good health, officials said.

She had been reported missing Monday morning.

While walking to school, she was on the phone with a friend and said she was being followed. Her friend called 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him