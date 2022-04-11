Longtime friend remembers former Wichita teacher killed in crash near Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends and family of Catherine Granell are remembering their sister, wife, and teacher to many. Granell, of Rayville, Missouri, died Saturday from her injuries in a crash in north Sedgwick County, at 85th Street North and Ridge Road, west of Valley Center.

Kelly Truby this week, is reflecting on decades of friendship and working alongside Granell, one of the people she loved most.”

“Putting us together, was magical,” Truby said of her best friend of nearly 30 years.

Granell lived near Kansas City, Missouri, but she’s originally from Wichita and spent years teaching in Kansas’ largest district at Allen Elementary, Pleasant View and The Independent school.

“She is so loved by so many kids,” Truby said. “She reached out and touched so many lives through teaching, through following what her heart needed to do.”

Friends describe Granell as a passionate teacher, gifted at helping students understand math.

“Her passion was getting students to understand math conceptually,” Truby said. “So, she could target any student and figure out where they needed help, and then creatively inspire them. She inspired me all the time with the lessons she would.

Outside of work, Truby discussed what Granell’s friendship meant to her through the decades.

“It’s one of those friendships that, you cannot see each other for a little while, and then when you see each other, it’s like no time has passed, she said. “To realize I don’t have that anymore, that’s hard.”

