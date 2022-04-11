Advertisement

Week of April 11: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, we are featuring jobs in the construction industry.

MONDAY: CDL Ready Mix Driver | Cornejo & Sons LLC | Wichita | $18.00 - $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11728104 | $2,000 Sign-On Bonus and NO OTR TRAVEL! • Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance as well as paid vacation, holidays, and competitive 401(k) plan • Cornejo now offers a CDL Tuition Reimbursement Program offering up to $4,000 of CDL school tuition costs! • Additional openings for Asphalt Equipment Operator, Ready Mix Plant Operator, Dredge Operator, Concrete Finisher, Mechanics

TUESDAY: Commercial Building Estimator | Dondlinger Construction | Wichita | $50,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11928263 | Starting salary $50,000 per year, commensurate with experience • Excellent benefits: Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K/Retirement and Employee Stock Ownership Program • Additional openings for administrative and field positions including Accounting Clerk, Project Managers, CDL A Truck Drivers, Foremen, Carpenters, Heavy Equipment Operators

WEDNESDAY: Iron Worker | Conco Construction | Wichita | $18 - $25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551630 | Conco offers their “Cool to be Blue” industry-leading program designed to promote extraordinary opportunities in the field of construction and provide a clear path to highly rewarding careers through on-the-job craft training • At Conco, you’ll get a strong paycheck, great benefits, opportunities to grow and the pride that comes from building something bigger than yourself • Benefits include Health, Dental and Life Insurance, Flex Spending Acct, 401(k) Retirement Plan, Vacations, Holidays

THURSDAY: Computer Aided Design Technician | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $16.98 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11928285 | We value diversity in the workplace. Men and women of all ages, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, religious and political affiliations, national origins, and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply • Veteran’s Preference is offered to qualified Veteran’s • Benefits include Medical/Prescription Plan, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, Flex Spending accounts for Healthcare and Daycare, KPERS Retirement Plan and 457(b) Retirement Savings Plan

FRIDAY: Heavy Equipment Operators (CDL preferred) | Dustrol, Inc. | Towanda | $15 - $25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11896883 | Benefits: Health and Dental plans, 401k, Paid Holidays, Vacation and Sick Leave • 100% employee-owned company offering ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) • Lots of OT opportunities (50 hrs/week average – 50-80 hrs/week during summertime) • Local company established in 1973 that puts a strong emphasis on safety and reliability

