Andover native Sydney Schaffer making gymnastics history at Mizzou

By Grant DeMars
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover native Sydney Schaffer is making gymnastics history at the University of Missouri, helping her team qualify for the NCAA National Championships for the first time since 2010.

Missouri is one of eight teams competing this week in Fort Worth, Texas. To get there, Schaffer’s team took down some of the top gymnastics programs in the country including LSU and UCLA.

“We were sitting there watching, waiting for our last girl’s score to go in. As soon as we saw our score had finally changed and we beat UCLA, we were all screaming and crying. Even my coach was screaming,” Schaffer recalled of her team qualifying for the national championships.

This won’t be Schaffer’s first time at Nationals. She competed individually last year on balance beam. This year, she looks forward to competing with her entire team.

“It really was just a different environment, not having your team to support you through it all,” she said of her experience last year.

Since she was four, club gymnastics has been a significant part of Schaffer’s daily life. Growing up, the sport she loved didn’t receive as much recognition.

“It was always about football or basketball, or any other sport but gymnastics,” she said. “It’s really nice to see here that everyone cares about the athletes for every single sport,” Schaffer said.

This week, competing for and representing the University of Missouri, Schaffer hopes to compete to the best of her ability.

