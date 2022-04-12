Kansas on alert for high fire danger, severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 1:01 p.m. Update: Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire in pasture land near El Dorado. Butler County dispatchers said eight crews from the task force are on the scene of a fire located east of the Kansas Turnpike and north of El Dorado (N. Haverhill Road and W. Refinery Road). No structures have been threatened.

While the humidity seems high now in Wichita, Storm Team 12 says once the dryline moves across Kansas, severe storms will be the concern over central and eastern Kansas, but farther west, the worry will be extreme to critical fire danger.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Goodland shared a photo of blowing dust moving into the area. Motorists along I-70 are advised to keep in mind that strong crosswinds will continue to impact their travel Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The Hodgeman County Sheriff is being proactive and asking for help in case of fires.

“If anyone has a tractor with a disc already hooked up or trucks loaded with water please shoot me a text with your name, location, and what you have. I am hoping we have a successful day but in the event of a fire outbreak I want to have a map ready of outside resources,” said Sheriff Jared Walker in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. “Call me over prepared but yes I want to be in the event of a fire today. My number is 620-393-1090. Let me know what you have ready in the event we need it!”

A Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) 803 is headed to a wildfire in northern Riley County to help fight a fire that started Monday night. The Kansas Forest Service shared a photo of the tanker on its Facebook page. The agency said the Baldwin Park Road fire continues to burn in heavy driftwood and eastern red cedar.

The Riley County Fire District No. 1 said crews monitored the fire overnight and remain on the scene Tuesday. On Monday, crews were able to mitigate the fire with prescribed burnouts and backfires.

“Using these methods allowed us to consume fuels in a controlled manner instead of risking larger fires under the expected high winds today,” said the fire district.

So far, no one has been hurt and no properties have been lost. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. With the high fire danger, burning remains banned in Riley County.

