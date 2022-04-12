Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

The promotion will only be available on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11. That’s a pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

The promotion ends May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him