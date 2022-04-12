Advertisement

Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun

Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what appeared to be a gun from the school's automotive shop to a vehicle in the parking lot.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Newton police are investigating after students at Newton High School reported seeing two other students carrying an orange and white object that resembled a gun out of the automotive area to a vehicle in the parking lot. The two students then left in the vehicle, police said.

Police said the two students have been identified and no one with a gun ever entered the school. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Currently, there is no active disturbance.

The doors at Newton High School are locked down after 911 received a report this morning of a possible person with a gun...

Posted by Newton, KS Police Department on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Newton High School has been placed on lockdown due to the report of a suspicious person.

Newton Police tell Eyewitness News that a student reported seeing some suspicious outside of the school.

The school has been placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers investigate, but Harvey County dispatchers say police have the situation under control.

