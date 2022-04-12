Advertisement

A plethora of weather problems today

Severe weather outlook.
Severe weather outlook.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful cold front will sweep across Kansas today into tonight bringing several weather worries to the state. Before the front arrives, strong and gusty winds from the south will take temperatures into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Those same winds will also create extreme to catastrophic wildfire conditions across central and western Kansas where humidity will be much lower.

Farther east into the evening hours, showers and storms will erupt along the dry line and/or cold front and some may be severe producing large hail, damaging wind, and possibly a tornado. The best chances for severe weather will be along and east of I-135 between 7pm and 1am.

Kansas fire danger index.
Kansas fire danger index.(KWCH)

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Some rain and snow showers (western Kansas) are possible during the morning, before skies slowly clear into the afternoon.

Expect quiet weather with less wind and near normal temperatures on Thursday and Friday. A weak weather maker will move across the state this weekend, but we are only expecting a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Easter afternoon looks dry and mild.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and very warm. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; mostly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, breezy, and much cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Thu: Low: 32. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 73. Partly cloudy and warmer.

Sat: Low: 45. High: 63. Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 67. Morning showers, then decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler.

