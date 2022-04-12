Advertisement

Price of eggs spike ahead of Easter

The price of real Easter eggs (not the plastic kind) may be higher than last year.
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The price of real Easter eggs (not the plastic kind) may be higher than last year. Market researchers say the most recent spike is due to the highly contagious avian bird flu that is forcing farmers to kill millions of hens. While the situation likely will impact grocery bills, a dozen eggs at Yoder Meats remains the same: $3.50 per dozen.

Yoder Meats Assistant Manager Brandy Burnett said prices and demand for eggs at the store have not changed.

“The only thing that stayed consistent, pre-pandemic, is our eggs,” she said. “Everything obviously has gone up. People know and love Yoder’s eggs because it’s fresh.”

Market researchers at Urner Barry track wholesale prices for a dozen eggs. Monday, they sat at $2.94 per dozen. Last year the cost was $1.07 and just $1.45 just last month.

“Even before the bird flu outbreak, prices were a little bit higher, because, of course, the cost of feed is higher, fuel, transportation, all of that was weighing in,” said Urner Barry Egg Market Analyst Karyn Rispoli Pardue. “Going forward, it’s hard to say because we don’t know what happens from here in terms of the bird flu. Again, right now, we’re at about 18 million laying hens that have been impacted. The last time the bird flu broke out in 2015, there were about 34 to 35 million birds that were lost.”

At Yoder Meats, Burnett said prices are increasing for some popular meats. Even thick-cut bacon has increased by about 50 cents to $8.49 per pound.

“Our beef prices have increased quite a bit,” Burnett said. “The tongues and the ox tail, those are extremely expensive right now. Pork is starting to fluctuate; chicken stayed the same.”

The mother of four teenagers realizes how expensive it can be to buy groceries.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “I’m a family of six, so the price of everything just keeps going up and up.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

