Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
KWCH Car Crash generic
12-year-old driver goes airborne in Thomas County crash
Friends and family of Catherine Granell are remembering their sister, wife, and teacher to many.
Longtime friend remembers former Wichita teacher killed in crash near Valley Center
Kansas Department of Agriculture logo
Bird flu confirmed in McPherson County commercial turkey flock
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today

Latest News

FILE
Governor signs bill to ban sanctuary cities in Kansas
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Bill to ban sanctuary cities passes Kansas Legislature, heads to Gov.’s desk
McPherson County ballot box
GOP push against ballot drop boxes hits rural places, too
U.S. Senators from Kansas Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran discuss their recent trip to Germany &...
Marshall and Moran call for more assistance to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine