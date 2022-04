WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a magical time at the theatre! This morning we’re out with Christian Performance Theatre to get a sneak peek at their upcoming performances of Cinderella! The performances will be April 28-30. Tickets are $13-$17 and you can find more information on how you can get them at www.cptheatre.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.