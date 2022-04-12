Advertisement

Wichita chosen as site for sacred Latter-day Saints temple

By Tejay Cleland
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Eyewitness News first reported last week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Kansas would be getting its own temple. For Kansans in the faith, this is more significant than construction of another church. Temples like what’s planned for Wichita are viewed by the Latter-day Saints church as the most sacred places to worship on Earth.

“The interesting thing is there’s only a few states in the United States without a temple and Kansas is one of those states,” said Latter Day Saints of Kansas Communication Director Kim Daley.

From Wichita, the current closest Church of Jesus Christ temple is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south to Oklahoma City. Plans now are in place to change that.

“With temples that far in Oklahoma City and Kansas City, it’s a big sacrifice that the members here make to make it out to a temple,” said full-time Latter-day Saints missionary Elder Wilson. “But because it’s so special, they do it. And to have one here where it’s more accessible to all of the members and will be really big and hopeful for everyone.”

The temples are locations that are viewed by members of the faith like “Heaven on Earth,” where members of the church can go to worship or partake in sacred ceremonies such as weddings or baptisms. Eyewitness News spoke with a local member of the church who shared stories about temples, such as he and his wife getting married in one 70 years ago.

“It is very, very important to us,” Newell Hill said. “At the time, we were little toddlers and were taught how important the temple is, and so to live close to one is really a great help to us and a blessing in our faith.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School

Latest News

Ethanol plant near Colwich, Kansas
Environmental waiver could have agricultural, economic benefits for Kansas corn producers
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Fentanyl abuse among teens on the rise in Wichita, Sedgwick County
Newstalk: Sedgwick County Project SEARCH
Newstalk: Sedgwick County Project SEARCH
Volunteers spent the day on Wednesday preparing three Clinics In A Can to be shipped to Ukraine.
Wichita volunteers prepare ‘Clinics In A Can’ for Ukraine
Law enforcement is seen at the site of a reported shooting in an NYC subway station. (CNN, WABC)
Man wanted in NYC subway shooting arrested