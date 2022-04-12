Wichita chosen as site for sacred Latter-day Saints temple

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Eyewitness News first reported last week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Kansas would be getting its own temple. For Kansans in the faith, this is more significant than construction of another church. Temples like what’s planned for Wichita are viewed by the Latter-day Saints church as the most sacred places to worship on Earth.

“The interesting thing is there’s only a few states in the United States without a temple and Kansas is one of those states,” said Latter Day Saints of Kansas Communication Director Kim Daley.

From Wichita, the current closest Church of Jesus Christ temple is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south to Oklahoma City. Plans now are in place to change that.

“With temples that far in Oklahoma City and Kansas City, it’s a big sacrifice that the members here make to make it out to a temple,” said full-time Latter-day Saints missionary Elder Wilson. “But because it’s so special, they do it. And to have one here where it’s more accessible to all of the members and will be really big and hopeful for everyone.”

The temples are locations that are viewed by members of the faith like “Heaven on Earth,” where members of the church can go to worship or partake in sacred ceremonies such as weddings or baptisms. Eyewitness News spoke with a local member of the church who shared stories about temples, such as he and his wife getting married in one 70 years ago.

“It is very, very important to us,” Newell Hill said. “At the time, we were little toddlers and were taught how important the temple is, and so to live close to one is really a great help to us and a blessing in our faith.”

