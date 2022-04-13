Buhler education foundation presenting nearly $60,000 to fire-affected families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Buhler USD 313 Education Foundation will present nearly $60,000 to five Buhler families affected by wildfires last month. The presentation happens at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Burkholder Administrative Offices.

The day after the fires, the school district began contacting Buhler families that were affected and asked how they could help. The Buhler Foundation provided essentials for families as they began to assess the damage that they were facing due to the fires, including clothing, bedding, food and shelter. In the meantime, the Buhler USD 313 community got involved.

“Our local community, businesses, and neighboring communities and schools rallied quickly to raise money, donate items and meet the needs of our families. It is what makes our community and relationships with other communities so special - we care for each other,” Buhler Superintendent Cindy Couchman said.

Over the course of a month and a half, the Buhler USD 313 Education Foundation had $58,000 in donations come in, including a $20,000 donation from Williams Energy. “It is reassuring to know that Williams supports its employees and the communities where we live in critical times like the recent wildfire,” Williams operations supervisor Justin Mills said. “I’m thankful that we can provide relief through this donation to our neighbors and employees who have been impacted in our hometown.”

