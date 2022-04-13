Advertisement

Buhler education foundation presenting nearly $60,000 to fire-affected families

Students stepped up with fundraising efforts to make a difference for people impacted by wild fire in Reno County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Buhler USD 313 Education Foundation will present nearly $60,000 to five Buhler families affected by wildfires last month. The presentation happens at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Burkholder Administrative Offices.

The day after the fires, the school district began contacting Buhler families that were affected and asked how they could help. The Buhler Foundation provided essentials for families as they began to assess the damage that they were facing due to the fires, including clothing, bedding, food and shelter. In the meantime, the Buhler USD 313 community got involved.

“Our local community, businesses, and neighboring communities and schools rallied quickly to raise money, donate items and meet the needs of our families. It is what makes our community and relationships with other communities so special - we care for each other,” Buhler Superintendent Cindy Couchman said.

Over the course of a month and a half, the Buhler USD 313 Education Foundation had $58,000 in donations come in, including a $20,000 donation from Williams Energy. “It is reassuring to know that Williams supports its employees and the communities where we live in critical times like the recent wildfire,” Williams operations supervisor Justin Mills said. “I’m thankful that we can provide relief through this donation to our neighbors and employees who have been impacted in our hometown.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness

Latest News

Wichita City Council
Wichita City Council approves ARPA funding for workforce hiring, training
Newton, Valley Center among communities joining Gov. Kelly’s revitalization program
Kyle Mellard
Full interview with injured WPD Officer Kyle Mellard
Kyle Mellard
Officer shot on duty throws out 1st pitch at Wind Surge season opener