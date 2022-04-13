Building You: Full-ride scholarships available now at WSU Tech

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech is offering full-ride scholarships to people studying specific programs for the Summer 2022 semester.

The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers eight-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews.

“Wichita promise is our solution to one of the biggest barriers that a student has, which is paying for college,” said Justin Pfeifer, vice president of student success at WSU Tech.

WSU Tech began offering these full-ride scholarships in 2016. Since then, they have helped nearly 1,000 people with $1.4-million in scholarships.

“One of the thing we pride ourselves on is our job placement rate because that’s really our scorecard. So, that means students that finish, successfully complete their programs, that rate hovers anywhere between 88 to 92-percent. That is really, really good. That is good economic impact for this community,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech.

The eligible programs include:

Composite Fabrication, technical certificate

Aviation Sheetmetal Assembly, technical certificate

CNC Operator, technical certificate

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), certificate of completion

To qualify, you must be at least 16-year-old and have a high school diploma or GED.

The first CNA class begins on May 9th. The aviation and manufacturing programs will start in early June.

The deadline to enroll for June classes is May 26.

To learn more about the Wichita Promise program and qualifications, click here.

